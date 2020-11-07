Alice O. Smith
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Alice O. Smith, 95, entered into rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Mrs. Smith Enjoyed gardening, her flowers and puzzles. Mrs. Smith was a member of Bethesda Methodist Church in Effingham County.
Alice is preceded in death by her loving husband, Russie "Smity" Smith; son, Lee Smith; and numerous siblings. Survivors include her children, Mary Waters (Charles) and A.W. Smith (Joan); sister, June Bynog and several nieces and nephews who live in Louisiana; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1pm at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Matthew S. Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 502 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/9/2020