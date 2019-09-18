Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Edgefield, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Edgefield, GA
Alice Stevens Loman

Alice Stevens Loman Obituary
Mrs. Alice Stevens Loman
Baltimore, MD—Mrs. Alice Stevens Loman, of S. Paca Street, entered into rest September 12, 2019 at Future Care of Sandtown. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Edgefield with the Rev.Edward Lloyd officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Mrs. Loman, a native of Saluda County was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Barney Loman, Orlando, FL and Yancey Loman, Aiken, SC; four daughters, Willie Mae (Michael) Anderson, Graniteville, SC, Annette Stringer, Edgefield, SC, Jessie Mae Mathis, Graniteville, SC and Mary McNeal, Baltimore, MD; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 p.m. Friday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/19/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019
