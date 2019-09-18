|
Mrs. Alice Stevens Loman
Baltimore, MD—Mrs. Alice Stevens Loman, of S. Paca Street, entered into rest September 12, 2019 at Future Care of Sandtown. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Edgefield with the Rev.Edward Lloyd officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Mrs. Loman, a native of Saluda County was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Barney Loman, Orlando, FL and Yancey Loman, Aiken, SC; four daughters, Willie Mae (Michael) Anderson, Graniteville, SC, Annette Stringer, Edgefield, SC, Jessie Mae Mathis, Graniteville, SC and Mary McNeal, Baltimore, MD; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 p.m. Friday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
