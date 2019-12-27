|
Mrs. Alice Twiggs Graves
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Alice Twiggs Graves, of Ridge Road, entered into rest December 20, 2019. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Southlawn Cemetery, Aiken with the Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating.
Mrs. Graves, a native Aiken County was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church. She retired from the Washington, DC Federal Prison as a Correction Officer.
Survivors include a sister, Pearl T. (Henry) Williams; a devoted niece, Frances Williams; a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
