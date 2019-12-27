Home

Alice Twiggs Graves

Alice Twiggs Graves Obituary
Mrs. Alice Twiggs Graves
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Alice Twiggs Graves, of Ridge Road, entered into rest December 20, 2019. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Southlawn Cemetery, Aiken with the Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating.
Mrs. Graves, a native Aiken County was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church. She retired from the Washington, DC Federal Prison as a Correction Officer.
Survivors include a sister, Pearl T. (Henry) Williams; a devoted niece, Frances Williams; a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
