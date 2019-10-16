|
Alice Virginia Clark
Harlem, GA—Alice Virginia Clark, 88, wife of the late Aubrey Clark, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Bethesda Baptist Church with the Dr. Clayton Galloway officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Virginia was born in Newnan Ga. to the late Clifford Curtis and Nellie Virginia Whitten. She retired as Manager for AAFES.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Aubrey W. Clark, Ronald M. Clark, Barbara W. Koerner and Joyce A. Wilson; one brother, Sammy Whitten; two sisters, Marie Shelton and Jackie Flournoy; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Clark, a daughter, Frieda C. Mundie, and two brothers, Nelson Whitten and Charles Whitten
Pallbearers will be Leroy McKinney, Bret McKinney, Wayne Ferguson, Ray Treadway. Lewis Washington and Ernie Wren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
