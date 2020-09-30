1/1
Alicia Karol Burdette
1971 - 2020
Martinez, Georgia—Alicia Karol Burdette, 48, entered into rest September 28, 2020 at her residence, wife of Philip Burdette.
Alicia was born in Orange, Texas on November 12, 1971 and lived the Augusta area for the past 13 years, she was a member of Revivify Church.
Additional survivors include her daughters, McKinsey Burdette; Karoline Burdette; son, Gentry Burdette; father, Dale Kelley; brother, Timothy Kelley; sister, Paige Numata (Craig). She is preceded in death by her mother, Gwendolyn Osborne Kelley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Revivify Church with Reverend Jason Mitchem, Reverend Rodney Baker, Reverend Larry Livingston, Reverend Darryl Hooper officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/01/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
