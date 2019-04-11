|
|
Memorial Services for Mr. Allen C. Brown, 63, who entered into rest April 8, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Alex A. Chartier officiating.
Mr. Brown was a native of Augusta, having made North Augusta his home for the past 56 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and a Columbia County Building Inspector. Mr. Brown was a member of the National Rifle Association and Ducks Unlimited. He was predeceased by his father, Dan A. Brown, a sister-in-law, Rebecca Brown and a nephew, Kevin Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Patricia Brown; a stepson, Herbert (Tina) Bowden, North Augusta; mother and her husband, Pickens and Jimmy Pulley, North Augusta; a brother, Anthony Brown, Modoc; a sister, Marcia (George) Bush, North Augusta; two nephews, Rody (Rebekah) Brown and James Bush; a niece, MeLena Bush.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1002 Carolina Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019