Mr. Allen Curry ,of Crossroad Drive, entered into rest, March 24, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Curry, a native of Aiken County was a 1982 graduate of Midland Valley High School. He was employed by Shaw Industries and a member of Mims Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife Roberta McKie Curry; three sons, Nicholas Brooks, Allen Brooks and Travis McKie; two daughters, Nicole Faulk and Schmeika McKie; his mother, Bernice (Lannice) Fryer; three brothers, Woodrow Curry, Calvin curry and Lannice (Kasha) Fryer, Jr.; three sisters, Cynthia Morris, Schantania (Toney) Merritt and Kiki Fryer; 5 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of his mother, 629 Ridge Road, North Augusta, SC. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019