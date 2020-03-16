Home

DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Botsford Baptist Church
Allen DeLaigle


1940 - 2020
Allen DeLaigle Obituary
Allen DeLaigle
Waynesboro, GA—Allen Byne DeLaigle, 80, entered into rest Sunday, March 15, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5pm-7pm Tuesday, March 17 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 2pm Wednesday, March 18 at Botsford Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
You may sign the guest book and view the full obituary at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020
