Allen Harman
Augusta, Georgia—Allen Bradley Harman entered into rest on Friday, January 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents James and Anne Harman; and his mother Brenda Smith. He is survived by his son Tyler Harman; his sister Kristi (Ed) Martin; his niece Kaitlyn (Cameron) Gibbs; love of his life Crystal Marshall; and daughter Crisalee Marshall. A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3pm at Oasis Church at Hephzibah. Attendees are encouraged to wear red and black to symbolize Brad's love for UGA football. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brad Harman Memorial account at First National Bank in Waynesboro (626 North Liberty Street Waynesboro, Ga 30830)
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/24/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020