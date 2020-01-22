Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Oasis Church at Hephzibah
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Harman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Harman


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Harman Obituary
Allen Harman
Augusta, Georgia—Allen Bradley Harman entered into rest on Friday, January 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents James and Anne Harman; and his mother Brenda Smith. He is survived by his son Tyler Harman; his sister Kristi (Ed) Martin; his niece Kaitlyn (Cameron) Gibbs; love of his life Crystal Marshall; and daughter Crisalee Marshall. A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3pm at Oasis Church at Hephzibah. Attendees are encouraged to wear red and black to symbolize Brad's love for UGA football. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brad Harman Memorial account at First National Bank in Waynesboro (626 North Liberty Street Waynesboro, Ga 30830)
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/24/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -