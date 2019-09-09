|
Dr. Allen L. Pelletier
North Augusta, SC—Dr. Allen L. Pelletier, age 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 7, 2019. Dr. Pelletier was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana and was a proud Louisiana State University School of Medicine graduate. He advanced into a family medicine residency training in Monroe, LA. In the 1990s, Dr. Pelletier served as a medical missionary in Nigeria alongside his family. He had a passion for sharing God's love and healing to all he met. Dr. Pelletier has most recently worked as a family medicine physician and professor at the Medical College of Georgia and retired in June. He is remembered by his colleagues, residents, students, and patients as a dedicated and compassionate teacher and physician. He was active in the community as an elder at First Presbyterian Church of Augusta. He was a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and an active member of the Christian Medical & Dental Associations and the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine.
Dr. Pelletier was a loving family man and recently celebrated forty years of marriage to his wife Marge. He was the 'Dear Old Dad' to three children and their spouses – Ken (Maritza Gualy) Pelletier, Los Angeles, CA; Lisa (Joel) Beckett, Tucson, AZ; Daniel (Sabrina Mack) Pelletier, Portland, OR. He was the fun 'Paw-paw' to his grandchildren – Penelope, Sebastian, & Nola. He was the big brother to his sister Karen Gerarve and brother Marc Pelletier, both of New Orleans, LA.
The family is having visitation hours on Thursday, September 12 from 6 to 8 PM at Posey Funeral Directors in North Augusta. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Augusta with a short reception to follow. A private burial is planned at Westover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission to the World (www.mtw.org) or SIM (formerly known as Sudan Interior Mission; www.sim.org). Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181; www.Poseycares.com).
