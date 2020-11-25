Allen L. Transou
Grovetown, GA—Ret. SSG Allen Lillington Transou, Pastor and City Councilman, entered into rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Garden. Survivors are his wife, Lisa T. Transou; children, Brittany Transou, Darrin Transou, Victoria Transou; father, Allen Lee Transou; mother, Helen Smith; sisters, Paula Transou, Yolanda Cropps; brothers, Ronald Smith, Jeffrey Smith; and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/26/2020