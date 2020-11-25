1/1
Allen L. Transou
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen L. Transou
Grovetown, GA—Ret. SSG Allen Lillington Transou, Pastor and City Councilman, entered into rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Garden. Survivors are his wife, Lisa T. Transou; children, Brittany Transou, Darrin Transou, Victoria Transou; father, Allen Lee Transou; mother, Helen Smith; sisters, Paula Transou, Yolanda Cropps; brothers, Ronald Smith, Jeffrey Smith; and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/26/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved