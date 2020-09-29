Allen M. Gaines
Augusta, GA.—Allen Maurice Gaines, 38, entered into rest on Friday, September 25, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his mother, Monica Butler Gaines; father, Glenn Gaines, two sisters, Twala Fair and Toya (Shaun) Asbury; grandmother, Alice Butler, aunts, Joyce Slaughter, Yourlanda Waring, Barbara Butler, Kathryn (Kelvin) Greene, Pamela (Steven) Kendrick; uncles, Elmore (Bobbie) Butler, Karl (Carmen) Butler Sr; godfather, Jimmie Stevens; godmother, Susie Stevens; godbrother, Karl (Latonya) Stevens; godsons, Douglas Murray, Jr., Dominique Abraham and a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, other loving family members, long-time friends, and his fur babies, Astor and Eli. Mr. Gaines may be viewed on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Augusta, GA.
