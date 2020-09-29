1/1
Allen M. Gaines
Allen M. Gaines
Augusta, GA.—Allen Maurice Gaines, 38, entered into rest on Friday, September 25, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his mother, Monica Butler Gaines; father, Glenn Gaines, two sisters, Twala Fair and Toya (Shaun) Asbury; grandmother, Alice Butler, aunts, Joyce Slaughter, Yourlanda Waring, Barbara Butler, Kathryn (Kelvin) Greene, Pamela (Steven) Kendrick; uncles, Elmore (Bobbie) Butler, Karl (Carmen) Butler Sr; godfather, Jimmie Stevens; godmother, Susie Stevens; godbrother, Karl (Latonya) Stevens; godsons, Douglas Murray, Jr., Dominique Abraham and a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, other loving family members, long-time friends, and his fur babies, Astor and Eli. Mr. Gaines may be viewed on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
September 29, 2020
Glenn and Monica please accept my sincere condolences in this time of loss. You are in my prayers.
Joanne Allen Jackson
Friend
September 29, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, he was a vibrant, caring person. We always had lots of laughs when we were together. He had a big heart and was a sensitive person. I always enjoyed our talks. I will miss him.
Heather Stewart
September 29, 2020
Monica and Glenn: I am so sorry for the loss of your son. May you find peace in the upcoming days ahead.
Brenda C. Jason
Augusta, Georgia
Brenda Jason
Friend
September 29, 2020
Rest brother
Robert Jennings
Friend
