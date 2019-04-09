|
|
Mrs. Alma Rose Burgess Hunter passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at W. H. Mays Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Alma was born in Searcy, Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day, November 29, 1917, the youngest child of Rev. James A. and Emma Ruth Bedford Burgess. Her siblings included six brothers: twins, Ulysses and Holsey, Reuben, Augustus, Ottawa, and Henry; and four sisters, Mattie, Elizabeth, Chloe, and Vera. She was preceded in death by her parents, all siblings, and a nephew, Cecil Burgess who was like a brother.
Alma (Al) was a graduate of Tuskegee Institute, Tuskegee, Alabama and was a hospital dietician.
On June 6, 1938, Alma and William A. (Andy) Hunter were united in Holy Matrimony. They had been married six days shy of 72 years when he died on May 31, 2009.
Alma was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Top Ladies of Distinction, Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society, American Dietetic Association, National Council of Negro Women, The Hill Lunch Bunch, The Kappa Alpha Psi Silhouettes and Rock of Ages C.M.E. Church.
Mrs. Hunter is survived by a cousin, Richard Allen, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She has enjoyed the company of three godsons, Victor Turner, Edward Moore, and Stanley Moore and a great number of devoted friends, and "adopted" sons, daughters and granddaughters.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019