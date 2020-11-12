Mrs. Alma B. Simpkins
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Alma Beard Simpkins, wife of the late Jim Simpkins, Jr., departed this life Sunday, November 8, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Cumming Grove Baptist Church since the age of fourteen. Alma was a graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School , the class of 1954.
Those who will cherish her memories are her son, Quinton Simpkins; grandson, Jaiden Thonas; sisters, Queenie Beard Childs and Angie Beard Holland (Richard); brother, Vernon L. Beard; sister-in-law, Susie Beard and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11:am, Saturday, November 14th, at Cumming Grove Baptist Church, with Reverend Norris Rouse, officiating. Masks are required to attend the service and visitation. The family will receive friends Friday, from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
