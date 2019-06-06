Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Alonzo Morris Johnson Obituary
Alonzo "Morris" Johnson, 75, husband of Dorothy Grant Johnson, entered into rest Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Dr. Alvin Larke officiating.

Mr. Johnson was born in Augusta to the late Robert and Lucille Taylor Johnson. He was a US Army veteran and a retired supervisor for Kimberly-Clark.

Other survivors include his sons, Ivan (LeTangela) Johnson, Derrick Alexander and Marcus Johnson; daughter, Lisa Leverett; stepson, Damien Samuels; stepdaughter, Lamonica Pinkard; brothers, Luther (Bessie) Taylor, Vernon (Gladys) Johnson, Reginald (Alice) Johnson, and Quintin (Tongie) Johnson; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 10AM until the hour of service.

www.chanceandhydrick.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the in memory of Alonzo "Morris" Johnson.

https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 6, 2019
