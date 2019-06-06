|
|
Alonzo "Morris" Johnson, 75, husband of Dorothy Grant Johnson, entered into rest Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Dr. Alvin Larke officiating.
Mr. Johnson was born in Augusta to the late Robert and Lucille Taylor Johnson. He was a US Army veteran and a retired supervisor for Kimberly-Clark.
Other survivors include his sons, Ivan (LeTangela) Johnson, Derrick Alexander and Marcus Johnson; daughter, Lisa Leverett; stepson, Damien Samuels; stepdaughter, Lamonica Pinkard; brothers, Luther (Bessie) Taylor, Vernon (Gladys) Johnson, Reginald (Alice) Johnson, and Quintin (Tongie) Johnson; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 10AM until the hour of service. Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the in memory of Alonzo "Morris" Johnson.
https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 6, 2019