1/1
Alpha Holly Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alpha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Alpha Holly Anderson
Trenton, SC—Mrs. Alpha Holly Anderson, joined that "great cloud of witnesses" of the Lord on November 23, 2020. Alpha was a longtime resident of the Bettis Academy community. Her legacy is that of a loving wife, mother and devoted neighbor. Professionally, her career as an educator spanned forty (40) years, serving Aiken and Edgefield counties. She touched generations of families who learned under her compassionate tutelage. A preacher's daughter, she grew up in the admonition and love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, serving her younger years at Jordan Baptist Church, Barnwell, S.C., and serving her adult years as a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, Trenton, S.C.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy A. Robinson (Roosevelt), grandchildren, Lindsey C. Robinson and Aaron R. Robinson, two siblings, Dorothy Kirby and Benjamin A. Holly (Elizabeth), godsons, Chester F. Jennings (Christene), Rev. Michael Key and Rev. George Key; a host of other relatives and devoted friends.
A PRIVATE SERVICE WILL BE HELD.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803)
279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov. 27, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved