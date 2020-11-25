Mrs. Alpha Holly Anderson
Trenton, SC—Mrs. Alpha Holly Anderson, joined that "great cloud of witnesses" of the Lord on November 23, 2020. Alpha was a longtime resident of the Bettis Academy community. Her legacy is that of a loving wife, mother and devoted neighbor. Professionally, her career as an educator spanned forty (40) years, serving Aiken and Edgefield counties. She touched generations of families who learned under her compassionate tutelage. A preacher's daughter, she grew up in the admonition and love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, serving her younger years at Jordan Baptist Church, Barnwell, S.C., and serving her adult years as a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, Trenton, S.C.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy A. Robinson (Roosevelt), grandchildren, Lindsey C. Robinson and Aaron R. Robinson, two siblings, Dorothy Kirby and Benjamin A. Holly (Elizabeth), godsons, Chester F. Jennings (Christene), Rev. Michael Key and Rev. George Key; a host of other relatives and devoted friends.
A PRIVATE SERVICE WILL BE HELD.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803)
279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov. 27, 2020