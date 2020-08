PROVERBS 3:5 Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; KJV.



My dear uncle... my hero... the patriarch of the family. Life has truly changed. I will trust in the Lord... and I will cherish the memories. You are truly loved and missed. Hug my mama... your oldest sister. Until we meet again, I will see you in my dreams and thoughts. love always your oldest niece. Tarenda Profit- Van Vessum #salute

Tarenda Van Vessum

Family