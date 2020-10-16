1/1
Altrevis L. Knight
1989 - 2020
Altrevis L. Knight
Martinez, Georgia—Mr. Altrevis L. Knight, the son of Dorothy and Alva Lee Knight, was born March 25, 1989 and departed on October 11, 2020.
Altrevis leaves heart felt memories to his parents, Antrameka Knight, Artecia Knight, Altaye Knight, Josiah Mountain and Loughlin Onyeokoro.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta Georgia, with Reverend Stevie W. Berry officiating. Internment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta GA.
Mr. Knight may be viewed Monday, October 19, from 2 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home (706) 790-8858. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/18/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
