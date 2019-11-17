Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
True VIne Baptist Church
1780 Martin Luther King Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alva Crockett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alva Willedean Crockett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alva Willedean Crockett Obituary
Alva Willedean Crockett
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Alva W. Crockett, the wife of the late Judge Crockett, gain her heavenly wings November 13, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at True VIne Baptist Church, 1780 Martin Luther King Blvd. Pastor Frederick L. Patterson officiating. Internment will follow in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/18/2019


Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -