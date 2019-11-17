|
|
Alva Willedean Crockett
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Alva W. Crockett, the wife of the late Judge Crockett, gain her heavenly wings November 13, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at True VIne Baptist Church, 1780 Martin Luther King Blvd. Pastor Frederick L. Patterson officiating. Internment will follow in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/18/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 18, 2019