|
|
Alvin E. Barrett
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mr. Alvin E. Barrett, 72, who entered into rest March 22, 2020, will be announced at a later date.
It is with much sorrow and joy that we announce the passing of Mr. Alvin E. Barrett, who is now celebrating in heaven. Mr. Barrett was known by those he loved as "Baboo" and will always be remembered as their rock. He served God faithfully as a deacon for over 40 years at his church home, Victory Baptist. He never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile. Above all he loved his family with all his heart and even more so, his wife of 54 years, Beryl. Baboo, we love you and miss you dearly, but we find peace in knowing we will meet again. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Catherine Barrett; two daughters, Amy Wynn Barrett, Arisha Barrett; two sons, Drew Barrett and Zack Barrett.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Beryl B. Barrett; a son Anthony Wade (Jada) Barrett, North Augusta; two grandchildren, Amy Wynn Barrett, Anthony Reuben Barrett; three brothers, James "Jimmy" (Marie) Reuben Barrett, Jr., Rockhill, SC, Kenneth Darrell (Elaine) Barrett, North Augusta, Michael (Glenda) Hugh Barrett, Miami, FL; a sister, Teresa Kay Barrett, Augusta, GA; three special nieces, Ashli Diane (Sam) Vaid and their son Logan, North Augusta, Cathy Alene Creson, Madisonville, KY; Kensey Elaine (Scottie) Evans three brothers-in-law, Ronald Rhett (Carol) Brown, Williston, SC, Randy Wayne (Sheryl) Brown, Fripp Island, SC, Rex Carlisle (Candi) Brown, Williston, SC; and a sister-in-law, Cynthia Diane Johnson, Augusta, GA.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020