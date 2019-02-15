The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Scruggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin H. Scruggs


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alvin H. Scruggs Obituary
Mr. Alvin Haskell Scruggs, 75, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy Chambers Scruggs.

Mr. Scruggs was a lifelong Augusta resident and attended Vineyard Church. For many years, he worked as an Engineer for the Medical College of Georgia. During Alvin's free time, he was an amateur Ham Radio Operator, going by the call sign "WB4KXQ."

Mr. Scruggs is survived by daughter, Denise Scruggs Baldwin (John), of Greenville, SC, son, Dusty Scruggs, of Augusta; grandchildren, Katelyn Taylor, of Augusta, Erika Baldwin, of Greenville, SC, John Michael Baldwin, of Greenville, SC, and Noah Scruggs, of Augusta; and great granddaughter, Leighton Baldwin, of Greenville, SC. In addition to his wife, Mr. Scruggs is preceded in death by his daughter, Yvette Scruggs Welsh, of Augusta.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Reverend Reese LeRoy officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the : PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907, (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now