Mr. Alvin Haskell Scruggs, 75, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.



He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy Chambers Scruggs.



Mr. Scruggs was a lifelong Augusta resident and attended Vineyard Church. For many years, he worked as an Engineer for the Medical College of Georgia. During Alvin's free time, he was an amateur Ham Radio Operator, going by the call sign "WB4KXQ."



Mr. Scruggs is survived by daughter, Denise Scruggs Baldwin (John), of Greenville, SC, son, Dusty Scruggs, of Augusta; grandchildren, Katelyn Taylor, of Augusta, Erika Baldwin, of Greenville, SC, John Michael Baldwin, of Greenville, SC, and Noah Scruggs, of Augusta; and great granddaughter, Leighton Baldwin, of Greenville, SC. In addition to his wife, Mr. Scruggs is preceded in death by his daughter, Yvette Scruggs Welsh, of Augusta.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Reverend Reese LeRoy officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to the : PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907, (706) 364-8484. Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019