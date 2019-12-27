|
|
Alvin "Buster" Hoover Dorn, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on December 24, 2019 Mr. Alvin "Buster" Hoover Dorn, Jr. son of the late Alvin and Bernice Dorn Sr. of Martinez GA. A Celebration of Buster's life will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at Thomas L. King Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M.until8:00 P.M.. Including his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Brian Dorn. Survivors include a son, Brandon Dorn (wife Emily) Augusta GA; a brother, Mark Dorn of Martinez GA; two grandchildren, Haley and Bridget Dorn; a niece, Virginia Dorn Reed; girlfriend, Vanessa Tollison and a close friend, Robbie Beckham, and his dog Cleo. Buster was a sheet metal worker and a member of Local Union # 399 and worked at Plant Vogtle.He was a avid outdoorsman, loved to fish and hunt, and work with wood. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service. 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 (706) 863 6747 www.kingfh.com
