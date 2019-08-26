|
|
Alwin Nehlsen
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Alwin H. Nehlsen, 83, loving husband of Maria Nehlsen for 60 years. Originally from Hamburg, Germany, Alwin moved to New York City in 1956, where he met Maria in 1958, marrying her in 1959. He joined the US Army and was transferred to Germany. In 1964, he was transferred to Augusta. He left the Army and soon began working at Bailey's Communications. He later became a partner and eventually the sole owner in the early 1980's. He started the paging part of the business with his youngest son, Ralph, which quickly became a thriving business with over 30,000 subscribers at its peak. Alwin retired in 2006.
Alwin enjoyed spending time with friends and family, bowling, playing cards, cruising on ships, working in the yard and grilling food.
In addition to his wife, Alwin is survived by his sons Michael Nehlsen (Renee) and Ralph Nehlsen, grandchildren Maggie Nehlsen and Audrey Nehlsen, and sister, Thea and her husband Carsten Witt.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Fr. Mike Ingram officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, www.v.org/donate.
The family will receive friends Saturday, one hour prior to the service, at Thomas Poteet & Son, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA. You may sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com .
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/28/2019
