Alyssa Paige Oleson


1998 - 2019
Alyssa Paige Oleson Obituary
Alyssa Paige Oleson
Aiken, SC—Funeral Services for Alyssa Paige Oleson, 20, who entered into rest August 23, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Lakeside Baptist Church. Reverend Tad Marshall officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Alyssa was a native of Santa Maria, California, having made the North Augusta-Aiken area her home. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church. A 2017 graduate of Fox Creek High School, Alyssa was a member of the Tennis Team, the Drama Club and assisted in the Art Department. She was employed by the Green Jackets and loved animals.
Survivors include her father, Shawn Oleson, Aiken; mother, Wendy Mullis Oleson, North Augusta; a sister, Jordan Oleson, Augusta; grandparents, Cheryl Johnson and Blake and Linda Mullis all of North Augusta; great grandmother, Dorothy Todd, North Augusta; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Andy Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Mike Todd, Josh Key, Taylor Key and Justin Key.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to the Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
