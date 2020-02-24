|
|
Amanda Hughes
Hephzibah, GA—Amanda Bell Hughes age 33, daughter of Ronnie and Susan Hughes entered into rest Thursday February 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday February 26, 2020 at the Chance & Hydrick Funeral Home Chapel 2502 Richmond Hill Road Augusta.
Amanda a native and lifelong resident of Augusta was a CNA , homemaker and a Baptist.
In addition to her parents survivors include her children, Cody Allen Hughes Sanders, Ayden Parker Hughes, Bryleigh Bell Redd, & Tynleigh Sue Hughes, three brothers, Lee Boyd, Ronnie Hughes, and Russell Hughes.
The family will receive friends Wednesday beginning at 2:00 P.M. till the hour of service at Chance & Hydrick Funeral Home.
The family has requested that you come as Amanda knew you.
Lowe Funeral Home 77 W. Gibson Street Warrenton, GA 30828
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020