Mrs. Amanda Jasper Henderson, 96, entered into rest on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the University Hospital, Augusta, Ga. Funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mount Canaan Baptist Church Chapel, Trenton, SC of which the Rev. G. L. Brightharp, pastor and Rev. Dr. Sallie Cooks eulogist. The remains will lie in state in Mt. Canaan's Chapel at 11 am. Interment will be in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Clarks Hill, SC.
Survivors include her children, Lillie B. Lassiter, Petersburg, VA; Bernice Harris, Detroit, MI; Lee Arthur Henderson, Augusta, GA; Roberta Thompkins, Hephzibah, GA; Virginia Butler, Sheridan Glaze, Augusta, GA; Alonzo (Kerensa) Henderson; and the late Johnny M. Henderson; 23 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, 3 nieces, one nephew, and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary from 6-8 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 29 to May 31, 2019