Amanda Stevens van der Linden
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Mrs. Amanda Stevens van der Linden, 35, who entered into rest January 17, 2020, will be conducted Thursday evening at 6 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel.
Amanda was a native of Hephzibah, having made North Augusta her home for the past 9 years. She was a 2002 graduate of Davidson Fine Arts School, a 2006 graduate of Georgia Southern University where she was a member of the Equestrian Team and attended graduate school at Augusta State University. Amanda was a Billing Supervisor with Envision Physician Services. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother who deeply loved her sons and found great joy in them. Amanda was predeceased by her mother, Deborah Dodgen Stevens.
Survivors include her husband, Mark van der Linden; two sons, Banks and Knox van der Linden; father, Johnny R. Stevens, Hephzibah; a sister, Jennifer (Sam) Hale, Chattanooga, TN; grandmother, Marguerite Rollins, Augusta.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Banks and Knox van der Linden Go Fund Me account.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020