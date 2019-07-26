Home

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Peace Haven Baptist Church Cemetery
Calling hours
Following Services
Peace Haven Baptist Church Cemetery
Amey Robinson Hammond

Amey Robinson Hammond Obituary
Amey Robinson Hammond
Edgefield, South Carolina—Amey Robinson Hammond, 72, wife of Glenn Hammond of Garrett Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home.
Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Peace Haven Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
Mrs. Hammond was born in Augusta, Ga, and was retired from Wachovia Bank.
Survivors include her husband, one son, Paul G., III (Christina) Hammond; one daughter, Lannette (Chris) Armstrong; four grandchildren; two sisters, Nettie Jones, and Janice Trotter; and four brothers, Jackie, Pete, Charlie, and Steve Robinson.
Memorials may be made to Republican Baptist Church, 610 Republican Rd., Clarks Hill
29821.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 27, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 27, 2019
