Mr. Amos Carl Kemp Taylor
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Amos Carl Kemp Taylor, entered into rest September 2, 2020 Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Science Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Freddie Glover, Jr., officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Survivors include his mother, Fannie Mae Tanks Taylor; stepmother, Gwen Kemp; a sister, Keyonia Taylor; three brothers, Todd (Sherry) Kemp, Darryl Kemp and Kennard Taylor; aunt, Elma Phillips; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 3-6 pm at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
The Augusta Chronicle - September 10, 2020