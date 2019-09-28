|
Amos Daniel
Hephzibah, GA—1SG (Retired) Amos Daniel entered into rest on September 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Nathan Williams officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park with full military honors. Survivors are his wife, Brenda Daniel; daughter, Yvette M. Daniel (C. J. Bankston); enriching his life were Sheila White (Byron) and Larry Burkes Jr. (Jenny); grandchildren, Kanesha Daniel, Gerald Hargrove Jr., Leona Fletcher, Alexandria Fletcher; great grandson, Jake L. Amos Daniel; sisters, Essie Watson, Lelar Daniel, Martha Burke, Minnie North; a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/29/2019
