Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Amos Daniel
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Amos Daniel

Amos Daniel Obituary
Amos Daniel
Hephzibah, GA—1SG (Retired) Amos Daniel entered into rest on September 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Nathan Williams officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park with full military honors. Survivors are his wife, Brenda Daniel; daughter, Yvette M. Daniel (C. J. Bankston); enriching his life were Sheila White (Byron) and Larry Burkes Jr. (Jenny); grandchildren, Kanesha Daniel, Gerald Hargrove Jr., Leona Fletcher, Alexandria Fletcher; great grandson, Jake L. Amos Daniel; sisters, Essie Watson, Lelar Daniel, Martha Burke, Minnie North; a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/29/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
