Amy Barish
Amy Barish
Augusta, GA—August 24, 2020, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved companion of Craig Alterman; daughter of the late Samuel and Phyllis Barish; sister of Michael Barish (Catherine); also survived by a host of family and friends. Celebration of life to be held at a future date in Buffalo, NY.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C Wilson Dr., Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909 762-994-0311.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
