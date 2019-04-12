Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Funeral Home
402 Curtis Street
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-6934
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Hannah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Evans Hannah


1912 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amy Evans Hannah Obituary
Celebration of life services for Centenarian , Amy S. Evans Hannah, 106 of Milledgeville, Ga formerly of Augusta, GA will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lofton A.M.E. Church, Wrens with Rev. Stephen Smith, Pastor, officiating. Interment: Sugarhill Cemetery,Wrens. Repast: church fellowship hall. The body will lie in state at the funeral home Friday , 12-8 pm; Saturday at the church from 10-11 am. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:45 am. Freeman Funeral Home, Wrens, 706-547-6934.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now