Celebration of life services for Centenarian , Amy S. Evans Hannah, 106 of Milledgeville, Ga formerly of Augusta, GA will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lofton A.M.E. Church, Wrens with Rev. Stephen Smith, Pastor, officiating. Interment: Sugarhill Cemetery,Wrens. Repast: church fellowship hall. The body will lie in state at the funeral home Friday , 12-8 pm; Saturday at the church from 10-11 am. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:45 am. Freeman Funeral Home, Wrens, 706-547-6934.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019