Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Friday, July 10, 2020, Amy M. Chance, 87.
A native of Augusta, Amy was a longtime member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church where she was an usher. She enjoyed working in the yard and loved being with her grandchildren.
Family members include her daughter: Amy Chance Clark (Grier); son: Frank Warren Chance, Jr.; grandchildren: Ashton Chance Norman (Jonathon) and Matthew Grier Clark. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Patrick Lawson Murphy, Jennings Kennedy Murphy and William Hampton Murphy, Sr.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Fr. Patrick Vernon celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, 1420 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
