1/1
Amy M. Chance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy M. Chance
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Friday, July 10, 2020, Amy M. Chance, 87.
A native of Augusta, Amy was a longtime member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church where she was an usher. She enjoyed working in the yard and loved being with her grandchildren.
Family members include her daughter: Amy Chance Clark (Grier); son: Frank Warren Chance, Jr.; grandchildren: Ashton Chance Norman (Jonathon) and Matthew Grier Clark. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Patrick Lawson Murphy, Jennings Kennedy Murphy and William Hampton Murphy, Sr.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Fr. Patrick Vernon celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, 1420 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved