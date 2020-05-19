|
Amy Smith John
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Amy Laurel Smith John, of Martinez, GA, left us too soon on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 39.
Amy is survived by two beautiful children, Margaret Clara (Maggie) John, 11, and Joel Thomas John, 2, whom she shared with Martin Thomas John of Augusta, GA; her mother, Cynthia Smith; her sister Karen Smith Henson (James); her aunts Judy MacDonell (Dr. Alex) and Lisa Cooper (Chris); her cousins Dr. Alex MacDonell IV (Dr. Charlotte), Kathryn MacDonell Akin (Dr. Stephen), Dr. Robert MacDonell (Elizabeth) and their families; mother-in-law Tammy Orr John and members of the extended John family; her beloved best friend, Shannon Powers (Ted), and many, many devoted friends and colleagues. She is preceded in death by her beloved child Jessie Carmen John; her father, Joel Stephen Smith; her grandparents, Robert Ray and Clara Smith and Robert Wade and Margaret Thompson; her aunt Terri Smith; and her father-in-law, Thomas John.
Amy was born in Augusta, GA to Joel and Cindy Smith. From childhood, Amy always wanted to change the lives of others for the better. She graduated from Evans High School in 1998, and she would find her vocation in Special Education after achieving academic success at UGA and Augusta University; she was pursuing a doctorate in education as she served her adored students this past year at Jamestown Elementary School in Hephzibah, GA, after longtime service at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary and Hephzibah Elementary. However, her most treasured accomplishment was being the proud mother of her amazing children, who were her world. She was an active member of In Focus Church in Evans, GA, and she and Maggie had many Girl Scouts adventures together; still, some of her favorite moments were times spent at home surrounded by family and friends.
In light of health concerns for mourners, a private graveside service is scheduled on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park; Pastor Philip Hedgecoth will officiate. A public memorial occasion is being planned later this year to allow all who loved her to celebrate Amy's life. In lieu of flowers, please pray for our family and friends that we can all find strength and comfort in our time of loss.
