Dr. Anand J. Sathe
Evans, GA—Dr. Anand J. Sathe passed away peacefully at home in Evans, Georgia on March 14, 2020.
Dr. Sathe was born on August 30, 1937 in Modnimb, Maharashtra State, India and practiced medicine in Dublin, Georgia, where he delivered babies for over 30 years. He enjoyed bridge, cooking, travelling, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Ann Bendixen Sathe, who passed away on April 18, 2019. He is survived by four children: Nina Grandin (Elliot); Nikhil Sathe (Andrea Herzog); Nila Sathe (Christopher Ryland); Nitin Sathe; nine grandchildren, Megan Grandin, Hannah Grandin, Abby Grandin, Ellie Grandin, Sonia Sathe Ryland, Anika Sathe Ryland, Mira Herzog, Astrid Herzog, and Larson Sathe; and three granddogs, Phoebe, Joey, and Teddy. He will be greatly missed by all his children and grandchildren, whom he blessed with his love, care, compassion, and his love of Indian food.
We would like to thank the Right at Home staff and Trinity Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion during his last days of life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the of Georgia.
No services are planned at this time.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
