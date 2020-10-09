Andrea Benita Ferguson
Hephzibah, GA—Andrea Benita Ferguson, entered into rest September 6, 2020 at AU Medical Center. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed
Andrea attended Hephzibah High School and later received an Associate's degree. She was a member of Second Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother, Katherine Ferguson; a son, Damarius Ferguson; her grandmother, Ella Mae Walker; two brothers, Eric Ferguson and Tony Jefferson; a sister, Tonya Jefferson; a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 10, 2020