Andrea Drake
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on November 22, 2019 Ms. Andrea Elizabeth Drake of Martinez Ga.Ms. Drake was born in Schweinfurt Germany to the late Herman and Lieselotte Brandlein. Survivors include one son Steven Drake and one daughter Denise Drake both of Texas, three brothers Uwe Brandlein, Klaus Brandlein and Jurgen Muzel all from Germany, one sister Elke Mosley Martinez Ga and three grandchildren. The funeral will be held Tuesday November 26, 2019 12:00 noon in the Thomas L. King Chapel with Pastor Dewain French officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to 501 St Jude Place Memphis TN. 38105 Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/24/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019