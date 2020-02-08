|
Andrea Smith Turley, RN BSN
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Friday, February 7, 2020 at her residence, Ms. Andrea Smith Turley, 58; beloved daughter of Brenda Smith and Gary W. Smith (Ann), sister of Todd Smith and Lisa M. Williams (Ford). She was affectionally called Aunt Annie by her nephews and niece, Carter Williams, Keenan Smith and Mericlaire Williams. Andrea was loved by her Aunt Connie Frenzel and Uncle Jesse "Buddy" Poole. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Lulu Smith of Port Huron, MI and Rubye and Jesse Poole, Sr. of Augusta, GA.
Andrea was born in Port Huron, Michigan but grew up in Augusta. She was a graduate of Glenn Hills High School and attended Augusta College before earning her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from North Georgia State University. Andrea began her nursing career in Atlanta, working at Piedmont, Northside and Children's Healthcare Hospital before returning to Augusta to University Hospital where she worked in various departments for 21 years, the last being Pre-admissions testing. Andrea was an avid UGA fan and a dedicated and active member of Zeta Tau Alpha.
Andrea's beautiful smile would light up your soul. She was a faithful member of Women in the Word Sunday School Class at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church.
A celebration of life service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the gathering area at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: CSRA GYN Cancer Support Group, 1120 15th St., Augusta, GA 30902; Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1330 Monte Sano Ave. Augusta, Ga 30904; or the Lydia House, 1369 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909.
