C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Gardner Grove Baptist Church
3511 Wheeler Road
Augusta, GA
View Map
Andrell R. (Rico) Harris Obituary
Andrell R. (Rico) Harris
Augusta, GA—Andrell R. Harris (Rico) entered into rest January 14, 2020 and was born in Augusta, GA to mother Allean Harris Moseby and Father John H. Thompkins, both of Augusta, GA. He graduated from Glenn Hills High School. He leaves to cherish his memories 4 daughters, Rayven Buckson, A'niya Taylor, Ramiah Buckson, and A'Bria Taylor, all of Augusta, GA. 2 sons, Jeremiah Purdis and Ryan Buckson, also of Augusta, GA. 2 brothers, Anthony Harris, Angelo Harris, all of Augusta, GA.
Funeral services will be Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 11AM, Gardner Grove Baptist Church 3511 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA 30909. C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home viewing after 2PM Tuesday.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020
