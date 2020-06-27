Andrew C. Reid
Hephzibah, GA.—Mr. Andrew C. Reid, entered into rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in University Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Mae Frances Reid; children Quinton (Felicia), Byron and Chandra; grandchildren, siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Park; with Reverend Dr. Clarence Moore, officiating. There will be no public viewing. Masks are required! Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.