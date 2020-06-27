Andrew C. Reid
Andrew C. Reid
Hephzibah, GA.—Mr. Andrew C. Reid, entered into rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in University Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Mae Frances Reid; children Quinton (Felicia), Byron and Chandra; grandchildren, siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Park; with Reverend Dr. Clarence Moore, officiating. There will be no public viewing. Masks are required! Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
