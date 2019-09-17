|
Andrew Claish
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Andrew Lee Claish, 88, entered into rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Mr. Claish is preceded in death by his son, Karl Claish; and parents, William and Mazie Claish. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Artha Claish; children, Helen Ruth Claish and Sylvia Chanta Claish; sister, Mamie Ruth MaGee; granddaughter, Tamara Claish; and great-grandchildren, Amara, Keon and Keshon.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10am at the Bicentennial Chapel at Fort Gordon, GA. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019