Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Bicentennial Chapel
Fort Gordon, GA
Andrew Claish Obituary
Andrew Claish
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Andrew Lee Claish, 88, entered into rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Mr. Claish is preceded in death by his son, Karl Claish; and parents, William and Mazie Claish. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Artha Claish; children, Helen Ruth Claish and Sylvia Chanta Claish; sister, Mamie Ruth MaGee; granddaughter, Tamara Claish; and great-grandchildren, Amara, Keon and Keshon.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10am at the Bicentennial Chapel at Fort Gordon, GA. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/18/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
