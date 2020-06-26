Andrew "Andy" Hobbs
1962 - 2020
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. Andrew Hobbs, 58, entered into rest June 23, 2020.
Mr. Hobbs, a native of Thomson, GA, was the son of the late Kimmel Hobbs and the late Mattie Queen Montgomery Hobbs. He was a Thomson High School and Augusta Technical College graduate. Mr. Hobbs worked for Piggly Wiggly, Bank of Thomson, Ryder Truck Rentals, CareSouth Homecare for 19 years, and recently Bridgestone. He was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church and a supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Mr. Hobbs loved people, animals, beach trips, dancing, and was well known for his kind spirit.
Survivors include his brothers, Kenneth Hobbs (Bonnie) and David Hobbs; niece, Megan Hobbs all of Thomson, GA; close friend, Cynthia May of Augusta, GA; and his cat, Katrina.
No service is planned at this time; however, the family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the McDuffie County Animal Shelter.
Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Andrew Hobbs.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/27/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
