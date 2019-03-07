|
Mr. Andrew James McZilkey, age 22, entered into rest Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Andrew was born in Augusta to Willie and Ronda Watts McZilkey.
Funeral services will be 7:00 P.M. Friday, March 8, 2018 at St. Ignatios of Antioch Melkite Eastern Catholic Church with Father Michael Hull celebrant.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until to the time of service.
Committal services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
In addition to his parents, Andrew is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Mary McZilkey; maternal grandfather, Jack Watts; a brother, Ryan McZilkey; 3 aunts, Tyra Bouye (Charlie), Paula Bland, and Renita Watts; and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ignatios of Antioch Melkite Eastern Catholic Church, 1003 Merry St., Augusta, GA 30904.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019