Andrew W. Chapman Jr.
1932 - 2020
Mr. Andrew W. Chapman, Jr.
Jackson, South Carolina—Mr. Andrew W. Chapman, Jr, 87, beloved husband of 62 years to Mrs. Bunny Chapman, entered into rest on Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bobby F. Chapman, Sr. and a sister, Clara Kilpatrick.
Mr. Chapman was the son of the late Andrew W. Chapman, Sr. and Ruth Lee Hobbs Chapman. He proudly and with honor, served in the United States Army. He was a retired construction pipefitter with UA Local 150, Augusta, GA. Mr. Chapman enjoyed farming and tending to his garden.
Left to cherish his memory with his wife are thee sons: Marcus Andrew Chapman (Nancy), Evans, GA, Michael Edwin Chapman (Shawn), Jackson, SC, and David Milton Chapman, Charlotte, NC; three sisters: Mary Campbell, New Ellenton, SC, Carolyn Head (Roy), Belvedere, SC, and Judy Johnson (Tommy), Aiken, SC; a brother, Andy Chapman (Susan), Beech Island, SC; two grandchildren: Michael Edwin Chapman, Jr.(Hannah) and Kimberly Chapman and six great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 2989
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Jackson Memorial Cemetery, Jackson, SC with Dr. Roy Head officiating.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Savannah River Nurses and Staff and Encompass Hospice for the kindness and care given to Mr. Chapmen during his extended illness.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Chapman family
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/30/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
SEP
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Jackson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
