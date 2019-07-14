|
|
Mr. Andy C. Bryson, 58, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home.
Andy was born in Georgia to the late Marvin L. and Martha Cain Redder. He was a vagabond in his youth. He loved to hop on trains and travel all over the country. He loved trains and wished for his ashes be spread from the rail. Amy and her husband will be planning that in the future.
Andy loved his family. He was strong and rough but he had a huge heart.
He leaves behind his significant other and best friend, Barbara Corley, of North Augusta, SC; two sisters, Amy Ciskowski (Chris), of Lawrenceburg, Indiana and Wendy Pack ( Micky), Tuscan, Arizona and his special pup, Banjo.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday evening from 6 until 8 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 14, 2019