Andy David McNair Sr.
1938 - 2020
Andy David McNair, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020, Andy David McNair, Sr., 82.
Andy was born in Mitchell, GA and was a longtime resident of Augusta. A veteran of the US Army, Andy loved to work. His last place of employment was as a store manager for Colonial Stores.
Family members include his wife: Janice McNair; children: Andy David McNair, Jr. (Melisa), Janet Akemon (Dwight); grandchildren: Brittany Smalley (Corey), Glenn Hamilton, Brendon Akemon; great-grandchildren: Savannah Smalley and Tessa Hamilton; former wife and friend: Marlene Karr; sister-in-law: Jackie McNair and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Mary McNair and brother, Wiley McNair.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors with Rev. Robert Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans through Forces United, 701 Greene Street, Suite 104, Augusta, GA 30901 or to the CSRA Humane Society, P.O. Box 14667, Augusta, GA 30919.
The family will receive friends Sunday prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
NOV
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
