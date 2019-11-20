|
Angela "Ann" Dixon
Augusta, Georgia—Miss. Angela "Ann" Dixon gained her heavenly wings Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her home. She leaves to cherish her memories children Bakeer, Hasan and Ameerah Dixon, dedicated life partner Thomas White and a host of grandchildren and devoted relatives.
Funeral Services will be 1:00p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. Minister Johnny Kinsey officiating.
Miss Dixon can be viewed from 6-8 p.m., Friday, November 22,2019 at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706)790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/21/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019