Mrs. Angela Jo Bell
Monroe, NC—Mrs. Angela Jo Bell, 54, of Monroe, NC passed away in her home surrounded by her family on October 14, 2020. She was born in Aiken, SC on June 11, 1966, daughter to the late Henry Fields III.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. Burial will take place at 3:00pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Fields Cemetery, 235 Fields Cemetery Road, Graniteville, SC 29829.
Angela is survived by her mother, Joann Schulken Fields, husband, Chris Bell, her son Drew Davis, and brother, Christopher Henry Fields.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO, 80502.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2020