Angela Jo Bell
1966 - 2020
Mrs. Angela Jo Bell
Monroe, NC—Mrs. Angela Jo Bell, 54, of Monroe, NC passed away in her home surrounded by her family on October 14, 2020. She was born in Aiken, SC on June 11, 1966, daughter to the late Henry Fields III.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. Burial will take place at 3:00pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Fields Cemetery, 235 Fields Cemetery Road, Graniteville, SC 29829.
Angela is survived by her mother, Joann Schulken Fields, husband, Chris Bell, her son Drew Davis, and brother, Christopher Henry Fields.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO, 80502.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Bell Family. Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is assisting with local arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gordon Funeral Chapel
OCT
17
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Gordon Funeral Chapel
OCT
18
Burial
03:00 PM
Fields Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
