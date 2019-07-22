Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Jordan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Jordan Obituary
Ms. Angela Jordan
Gloverville, SC—Ms. Angela Jordan, of Pine Street, entered into rest July 12, 2019 . Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Second Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Albert M. James officiating.The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 pm. Interment will be in Second Providence Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Jordan, a native of Aiken County was a member of Second Providence Baptist Church. She attended North Augusta High School.
Survivors include a son,Kirees Jordan; three daughters, Vontressa Jordan, Jessica Jordan and Bionca Jordan; her father, Kenneth (Veronica) Jordan; her mother, Annie L. Brown Jordan; three brothers, Timothy Tillman, Kevin (Stacy) Jordan and Maurice Jordan; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Vontressa Jordan, 106 M & K Street, Warrenville, SC or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803)
279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 18, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now