Ms. Angela Jordan
Gloverville, SC—Ms. Angela Jordan, of Pine Street, entered into rest July 12, 2019 . Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Second Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Albert M. James officiating.The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 pm. Interment will be in Second Providence Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Jordan, a native of Aiken County was a member of Second Providence Baptist Church. She attended North Augusta High School.
Survivors include a son,Kirees Jordan; three daughters, Vontressa Jordan, Jessica Jordan and Bionca Jordan; her father, Kenneth (Veronica) Jordan; her mother, Annie L. Brown Jordan; three brothers, Timothy Tillman, Kevin (Stacy) Jordan and Maurice Jordan; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Vontressa Jordan, 106 M & K Street, Warrenville, SC or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803)
279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 18, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 18 to July 19, 2019