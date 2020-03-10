|
|
Angela Joy Clark April 1, 1989 - February 5, 2020
Augusta, GA—Angela Joy Clark, 30 years old, died February 5, 2020, from terminal cancer at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. She is survived by daughter Mia, son Tristan, and husband Brian Sutton, as well as her parents, Geoff and Gentine Clark.
Angela's life journey is an amazing redemptive story! Two years ago she moved to the small southern town of Midville GA with her husband in an attempt to hide from their problems, their drug and alcohol addictions and the law. Despite their issues the wonderful people of Midville adopted them as their own and unselfishly assisted them in settling down as new members of the community. Unfortunately the addictive lifestyle continued and last spring Angela, in tremendous pain, was hospitalized and told that she had terminal colon and liver cancer. Weeks later God "spoke" to Angela giving her a choice between continuing her life of eternal separation or repentance and eternal life. She chose life!
Sometime later and again in great pain, Jesus appeared to Angela in a vision: He was standing in a garden dressed in white and had crystal blue eyes that radiated His reassuring love for her and all those who live for Him. Then an evil presence was felt and Jesus's eyes turned to fire. Fire of protection for those who choose Him, fire of damnation for those who reject Him.
Angela's deathbed testimony that she pleaded to be shared is "Cancer Saved my Life. I would have died and gone to hell if I continued in my lifestyle. I am so grateful that God saved me!" To watch this uplifting short video click on the following link: https://youtu.be/WWm2h1qEAys
Angela now has eternal life and unspeakable joy in God's presence. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the United Methodist Church, 168 Kilpatrick St, Midville, GA 30440.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - March 10, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020